Sin Nanatsu no Taizai BD Perversely Playful

The relentless onslaught of nudity and perversion present in Sin Nanatsu no Taizai has once more been obliterated of censorship with its 5th BD, this time including a bonus animation featuring some enticing breast groping and bound to have many hoping that the sexy anime will continue in some form.

The fantastically erotic BD can be seen on the left, whilst the atrociously obscured TV version can be seen on the right:

The gargantuan bonus animation:

Omake:

The 5th feisty BD for Sin Nanatsu no Taizai is available for purchase now.