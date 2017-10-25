RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Mad Empire


Shingeki no Kyojin 2 Game Footage Swoops In

ShingekinoKyojin2-TecmoKoei-Game-Livestream-1

ShingekinoKyojin2-TecmoKoei-Game-Livestream-2

ShingekinoKyojin2-TecmoKoei-Game-Livestream-3

Tecmo Koei’s revered Shingeki no Kyojin game has proved so popular that a second one is on the way, with a recent livestream revealing almost an hour’s worth of gameplay footage and bound to have fans hastily picking the game up solely due to it being Shingeki no Kyojin.

The livestream, with the gameplay footage appearing at around 23-minutes in:

The game will apparently cover content from the anime’s 2nd season – Shingeki no Kyojin 2 is slated for release in early 2018.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Final Fantasy VII Remake “Now Recruiting”
    Lucky Star Cosplay Café Opens in Washinomiya
    Minori Changes Tune: “Foreign Users are Criminals”
    Nyotengu Ero-SFM Squeezes Tight
    Nyotaimori Hentai Food Play Gallery
    3D Tan Lines Ero Gallery
    China Dress (Cheongsam/Qipao) Idol Gallery
    Ferocious Hanekawa Black Ero-Cosplay by Seven Dolls


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments