Shingeki no Kyojin 2 Game Footage Swoops In

Tecmo Koei’s revered Shingeki no Kyojin game has proved so popular that a second one is on the way, with a recent livestream revealing almost an hour’s worth of gameplay footage and bound to have fans hastily picking the game up solely due to it being Shingeki no Kyojin.

The livestream, with the gameplay footage appearing at around 23-minutes in:

The game will apparently cover content from the anime’s 2nd season – Shingeki no Kyojin 2 is slated for release in early 2018.