Naruto Fan Fends Off Attacker With Headband

A man minding his own business on the subway train in New York was viciously slashed by a random assailant, leading the innocent man to defend himself with a Naruto headband he wore during his trip to Comic Con and causing some to speculate that the slasher might have had a distaste for the popular ninja series…

The 21-year-old victim was returning home from the New York Comic Con on October 8th via the subway when he was suddenly slashed at by another black man wielding a knife, so sudden was the incident that the 21-year-old was initially oblivious, stating “I look up and see it coming down from this side. I’m like, ‘yo, you slashed me in the face.'”

Claiming the knife-wielder was laughing at him, the man attempted to defend himself with the Naruto headband that was part of his cosplay costume: “I hit him in the face with what I had in my hand and he tried to slice me again”, the assailant then got off the subway at the next stop and fled in an unknown direction.

Subway-Naruto-Fan-Slashed-4

Subway-Naruto-Fan-Slashed-Defense

Grievously wounded, someone from the church that the victim frequently visits was at the station and had a towel to help him reduce the bleeding, with the wound apparently requiring 20 stitches to mend.

While this act of violence is no doubt a common occurrence in crime-laden cities like New York, the 21-year-old victim claims that he forgives his aggressor: “I forgive him. At the end of the day, things happen. I’m thankful to be alive” – with many suspecting the man’s religious affiliation to be the reason for this massive display of encuckedness.

Police are currently on the hunt for the slasher:

Police are currently on the hunt for the slasher:



