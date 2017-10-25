Magisoul “Filled With The Magic of Rape”

Pixel-based perversion has served as the focus of “Magisoul“, a basic top-down action title where players control a heroine who can be violated by her many monstrous foes, a staple that eroge enthusiasts seemingly never tire of.

Magisoul revolves around the main heroine fighting monsters in order to save captured maidens, with the collection of spells and random outfits hopefully adding a little more depth to the title – though the main appeal will surely be the retro style ero-animations.

The truly magical Magisoul can be purchased now.