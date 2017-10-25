Doki Doki Literature Club “Not At All What It Seems”

Western visual novel developer Team Salvato has been earning wild praise for its recently released “Doki Doki Literature Club“, which initially starts out innocent and generic but eventually turns into something completely different – which some may regard as fitting considering the near imminent arrival of Halloween.

The game’s rather innocent trailer:

Steam reviews for the title:

“Well this game wasn’t disturbing at all. 100% family friendly material.”

“I have no words…”

“It all comes tumbling down, tumbling down, tumbling down…”

“This game is one hell of an experience that needs to be played blind.”

“Very nice and cheerful slice of life visual novel.”

“Cute girls doing cute things in the club.”

“This game teaches you valuable life lessons and really encourages you to develop your skills in poetry and writing. I liked all the characters but particularly Monika. Really, just Monika. Just Monika.”

“I can sleep peacefully now.”

“Hanging out with Sayori is so much fun! 10/10 would recommend.”

“Genuinely loved this, having a crisis now that it’s over because I don’t know what to do with my life.”

“As the only visual novel I have ever played I never want to try another one.”

“A fantastic, fun, and wholesome slice of life visual novel.”

“Recommended this to my friends because it’s a cute visual novel and now they all hate me?”

“This is a masterpiece. 10/10.”