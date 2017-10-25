Anime Halloween Costumes: American-Style
Oct 25, 2017
With the spooky cosplay event of Halloween quickly creeping up on the world, western retailers have attempted to take advantage of the “anime medium” by pushing out some rather shoddily-made cosplay outfits, certainly doing little in boosting the west’s reputation for disgracing anime franchises.
Some of the outrageous outfits:
The final nail in the coffin would no doubt be the fact that most of these made-in-China rags cost upwards of $40…
Wow...that's real creepy.