Anime Halloween Costumes: American-Style

SpiritHalloween-Anime-Halloween-Costumes-1

With the spooky cosplay event of Halloween quickly creeping up on the world, western retailers have attempted to take advantage of the “anime medium” by pushing out some rather shoddily-made cosplay outfits, certainly doing little in boosting the west’s reputation for disgracing anime franchises.

Some of the outrageous outfits:

SpiritHalloween-Anime-Halloween-Costumes-1

SpiritHalloween-Anime-Halloween-Costumes-2

SpiritHalloween-Anime-Halloween-Costumes-3

SpiritHalloween-Anime-Halloween-Costumes-4

SpiritHalloween-Anime-Halloween-Costumes-5

SpiritHalloween-Anime-Halloween-Costumes-6

SpiritHalloween-Anime-Halloween-Costumes-7

SpiritHalloween-Anime-Halloween-Costumes-8

SpiritHalloween-Anime-Halloween-Costumes-9

The final nail in the coffin would no doubt be the fact that most of these made-in-China rags cost upwards of $40…



    Comment by Anonymous
    23:15 25/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wow...that's real creepy.

