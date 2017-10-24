RSSChannel

Director for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Yasuhiro Irie, has launched a Kickstarter begging for funds to produce a 20-minute anime short based on his “Halloween Pajama” manga, with the most peculiar aspect of the anime possibly being the fact that it will be a musical.

The 20-minute short will be adapted from his “Halloween Pajama in Seattle: The Dream Catcher” manga (released in August this year) and will be named the same, those interested in reading it can do so now as Irie has made it free to do so.

Yasuhiro Irie has been working on Halloween Pajama since 2013 and it is set in a world full of Halloween motifs, where a 10-year-old girl transitions between both reality and her dreams to fight off evil spirits and ghosts – the cute heroine:

While some may have appreciated a simple Halloween-type anime on its own, many are perplexed by the fact that the heroine and all the evil ghosts will sing throughout the animation – others have theorized that the element may perhaps aid in giving it a more child-friendly atmosphere.

Irie is requesting a massive $175,814 to produce the relatively short animation (slated to be completed by December of next year), of which he has already managed to accrue $22,126, those looking to help make the animation a reality have 43 days to donate.



