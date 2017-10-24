Top 10 Selling Games – Tsutaya, October

The most sold games for the week of October 16th (according to Tsutaya) have once again shocked many as astronomically popular titles such as Splatoon 2 are nowhere near the top of the list, with buyers instead preferring racing games over all else.

The ranking:



1. Gran Turismo Sport

2. Psycho Break 2

3. Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (PS4)

4. Kyoei Toshi

5. Gran Turismo Sport Limited Edition

6. Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Vita)

7. Shadow of War

8. Splatoon 2

9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

10. Mario and Luigi RPG1 DX