Top 10 Selling Games – Tsutaya, October

Top10-Selling-Games-Tsutaya-October-2017-8

The most sold games for the week of October 16th (according to Tsutaya) have once again shocked many as astronomically popular titles such as Splatoon 2 are nowhere near the top of the list, with buyers instead preferring racing games over all else.

The ranking:


1. Gran Turismo Sport

Top10-Selling-Games-Tsutaya-October-2017-1

2. Psycho Break 2

Top10-Selling-Games-Tsutaya-October-2017-2

3. Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (PS4)

Top10-Selling-Games-Tsutaya-October-2017-3

4. Kyoei Toshi

Top10-Selling-Games-Tsutaya-October-2017-4

5. Gran Turismo Sport Limited Edition

Top10-Selling-Games-Tsutaya-October-2017-5

6. Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Vita)

Top10-Selling-Games-Tsutaya-October-2017-6

7. Shadow of War

Top10-Selling-Games-Tsutaya-October-2017-7

8. Splatoon 2

Top10-Selling-Games-Tsutaya-October-2017-8

9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Top10-Selling-Games-Tsutaya-October-2017-9

10. Mario and Luigi RPG1 DX

Top10-Selling-Games-Tsutaya-October-2017-10



