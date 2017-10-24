Top 10 Selling Games – Tsutaya, October
- Date: Oct 24, 2017 13:15 JST
The most sold games for the week of October 16th (according to Tsutaya) have once again shocked many as astronomically popular titles such as Splatoon 2 are nowhere near the top of the list, with buyers instead preferring racing games over all else.
2. Psycho Break 2
3. Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (PS4)
4. Kyoei Toshi
5. Gran Turismo Sport Limited Edition
6. Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Vita)
7. Shadow of War
8. Splatoon 2