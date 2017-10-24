RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Ota7


Akagi Cosplay by Sherryken777 Dead Sexy

AzurLane-Akagi-Cosplay-by-Sherryken777-4

Sherryken777 has made her return to the cosplay scene, once again contributing to Azur Lane‘s popularity by dressing up as the seductive fox-eared Akagi this time and bound to attract the usual cadre of creeps and stalkers to her social media.

Sherryken777’s astounding cosplay:

AzurLane-Akagi-Cosplay-by-Sherryken777-1

AzurLane-Akagi-Cosplay-by-Sherryken777-2

AzurLane-Akagi-Cosplay-by-Sherryken777-3

AzurLane-Akagi-Cosplay-by-Sherryken777-4

AzurLane-Akagi-Cosplay-by-Sherryken777-5

AzurLane-Akagi-Cosplay-by-Sherryken777-6

AzurLane-Akagi-Cosplay-by-Sherryken777-7

AzurLane-Akagi-Cosplay-by-Sherryken777-8



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:28 25/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why are the chinese so much better at cosplaying than the japs?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:07 25/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    oh wow a name for once

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Macross Star: Miyuki vs Sheryl
    Sexy Sideboob Ushiwakamaru Figure
    Brenda’s Eroge Debut
    Fabulously Flat Jeanne d’Arc Figure
    Goddess of 2ch: “I’m a G Cup…”
    Little Busters! Ecstasy – Ero-Analysis
    Meganekko Moe Gallery
    Rem & Ram Christmas Cosplay Merrily Moe


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments