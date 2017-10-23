RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Jappydolls


Top 10 Cutest Jump Heroines

Top10-Cutest-Jump-Heroines-2017-2

Shonen fans have somehow managed to come to a consensus regarding the cutest-looking Jump heroines, an honor being granted to the busty maiden of one particular piracy series and bound to have some labeling the ranking as nothing more than a glorified popularity contest.

The ranking:


1. Nami (One Piece)

Top10-Cutest-Jump-Heroines-2017-1

2. Kagura (Gintama)

Top10-Cutest-Jump-Heroines-2017-2

3. Tsukasa Nishino (Ichigo 100%)

Top10-Cutest-Jump-Heroines-2017-3

4. Lenalee Lee (D. Gray-man)

Top10-Cutest-Jump-Heroines-2017-4

5. Azuki Miho (Bakuman)

Top10-Cutest-Jump-Heroines-2017-5

6. Yoshizuki Iori (I”s)

Top10-Cutest-Jump-Heroines-2017-6

7. Kirisaki Chitoge (Nisekoi)

Top10-Cutest-Jump-Heroines-2017-7

8 (tie). Akagi Haruko (Slam Dunk)

Top10-Cutest-Jump-Heroines-2017-8

8 (tie). Bulma (Dragon Ball)

Top10-Cutest-Jump-Heroines-2017-9

10. Amano Ai (Denei Shoujo)

Top10-Cutest-Jump-Heroines-2017-10



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments