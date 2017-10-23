Top 10 Cutest Jump Heroines
- Date: Oct 23, 2017 16:31 JST
- Tags: Bakuman, D. Gray-man, Gintama, Ichigo 100%, One Piece, Rankings, Shonen Jump
Shonen fans have somehow managed to come to a consensus regarding the cutest-looking Jump heroines, an honor being granted to the busty maiden of one particular piracy series and bound to have some labeling the ranking as nothing more than a glorified popularity contest.
3. Tsukasa Nishino (Ichigo 100%)
4. Lenalee Lee (D. Gray-man)
5. Azuki Miho (Bakuman)
6. Yoshizuki Iori (I”s)
7. Kirisaki Chitoge (Nisekoi)
8 (tie). Akagi Haruko (Slam Dunk)
8 (tie). Bulma (Dragon Ball)
10. Amano Ai (Denei Shoujo)
Cutest, to say nothing of their lousy personalities.