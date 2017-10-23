New Date A Live Series Announced

Romance-centric action series Date A Live has at last announced that a new anime is on the way, certain to have diehard Date A Live enthusiasts excited considering the last release in the franchise was the Date A Live: Mayuri Judgement film in 2015.

The news came by way of the Fantasia Bunko Big Thanks Festival 2017, though the franchise’s creator Tachibana Koushi also delivered the news by way of his Twitter:

Naturally, little other information was revealed, such as whether or not the new anime will continue from the previous season or when fans can expect to see it.