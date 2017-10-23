Iwara.tv “Taken Down Over Lolicon Content”
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Oct 23, 2017 16:31 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Animation, Censorship, Fetish, Lolicon, MikuMikuDance, Sites
A sudden and lengthy downtime experienced by ero-MMD portal Iwara.TV was apparently the result of their host pulling a Cloudflare on them and suddenly deciding their content was unacceptable – seemingly having deemed some of the fictional females depicted to have too few virtual years on them for comfort.
Iwara’s issues occurred around the same time as the Patreon fiasco was beginning, a situation that many are not regarding as a coincidence but instead an attack on content creators – tweets from Iwara’s official Twitter on the matter:
This nonsense caused the site owner to obtain a new server, hopefully along with a more understanding host:
These setbacks seem not to have dulled their fighting spirit:
The ero-MMD have always being hunted dow by a lot of groups including some people from CFM(according to some sources), there is many reasons for this, mostly the fact that the creator of this contend modify models or motions without the original creator permission and other copyright issues
Now, taking it down due lolicon content sounds like BS, yet im sure a lot of people will be more than happy if that site goes down for good
https://twitter.com/ecchi_iwara_tv/status/922314162713239552
it was taken down because of loli
Did something fundamentally change or did people forget that you can't really take stuff off the internet?