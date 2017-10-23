Iwara.tv “Taken Down Over Lolicon Content”

A sudden and lengthy downtime experienced by ero-MMD portal Iwara.TV was apparently the result of their host pulling a Cloudflare on them and suddenly deciding their content was unacceptable – seemingly having deemed some of the fictional females depicted to have too few virtual years on them for comfort.

Iwara’s issues occurred around the same time as the Patreon fiasco was beginning, a situation that many are not regarding as a coincidence but instead an attack on content creators – tweets from Iwara’s official Twitter on the matter:

This nonsense caused the site owner to obtain a new server, hopefully along with a more understanding host:

These setbacks seem not to have dulled their fighting spirit: