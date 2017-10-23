RSSChannel

Iwara.tv “Taken Down Over Lolicon Content”



    Comment by Anonymous
    16:51 23/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The ero-MMD have always being hunted dow by a lot of groups including some people from CFM(according to some sources), there is many reasons for this, mostly the fact that the creator of this contend modify models or motions without the original creator permission and other copyright issues
    Now, taking it down due lolicon content sounds like BS, yet im sure a lot of people will be more than happy if that site goes down for good

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:04 23/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    https://twitter.com/ecchi_iwara_tv/status/922314162713239552

    it was taken down because of loli

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    16:36 23/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Did something fundamentally change or did people forget that you can't really take stuff off the internet?

    Reply to Chen-04


