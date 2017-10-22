Top 10 Tidiest Ojou-sama

The tidiest of all ojou-sama (potentially wealthy women who give off a dignified and sophisticated aura), a maiden from perhaps a mostly unknown series, has been selected by anime fans in this brand new ranking, certain to have those who prefer watching more modern shows irritated.

The ranking:



1. Sarah Crewe (Princess Sarah)

2. Chitanda Eru (Hyouka)

3. Himekawa Ayumi (Glass no Kamen)

4. Migiwa Kazuha (Yosuga no Sora)

5. Shiba Miyuki (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei)

6. Suotome Ai (Crayon Shin-chan)

7. Ogasawara Sachiko (Maria-sama ga Miteru)

8. Yuuki Asuna (Sword Art Online)

9. Daidouji Tomoyo (Card Captor Sakura)

10. Chikumaen Kaho (Mayoi Neko Overrun)