The upcoming ports of Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 to the Nintendo Switch will be adding in some retro-style mini-games, with one paying homage to Ghosts and Goblins, which will hopefully convince the franchise’s many critics into purchasing…

Resident Evil Revelations was originally released on the 3DS in 2012, the mini-game that will accompany its switch port is “Ghost Ship Panic”:

Resident Evil Revelations 2 will possess the clearly Ghosts and Goblins inspired “Ghouls ‘n Homunculi”:

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 will launch in the west for the Switch on November 28th.



