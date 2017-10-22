RSSChannel

The next entry into the oppai-laden High School DxD series, High School DxD Hero, has gotten a new PV to tide fans over for its 2018 release, and although many may be upset over the fact that the season will be created by a different studio it seems at least the show’s ero-content will still be intact.

The new titillating teaser:

HighschoolDxDHero-Official-Visual

Passione has been selected as the new animation studio (was previously TNK), Yoshifumi Sueda (Rail Wars) will be serving as director and Makoto Uno (Seikon no Qwaser, Rail Wars) will be in charge of the new character designs – the anime is slated for release sometime in 2018.



    4 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:01 22/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    His harem is getting to truly epic size!

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:59 22/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Their thighs got way to fat from the picture above. Yuck!

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:40 22/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    What have they done to my Koneko?! She looks ridiculous!

    I don't understand why they every change the character designs in anime. I can't think of a time when it has ever been a positive thing.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:36 22/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    It looks slightly less trashy and Obari-like. I got bored of the 3rd season halfway through, but this change seems interesting.

