The next entry into the oppai-laden High School DxD series, High School DxD Hero, has gotten a new PV to tide fans over for its 2018 release, and although many may be upset over the fact that the season will be created by a different studio it seems at least the show’s ero-content will still be intact.

The new titillating teaser:

Passione has been selected as the new animation studio (was previously TNK), Yoshifumi Sueda (Rail Wars) will be serving as director and Makoto Uno (Seikon no Qwaser, Rail Wars) will be in charge of the new character designs – the anime is slated for release sometime in 2018.