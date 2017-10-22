Azur Lane Tops 2 Million Players
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Oct 22, 2017 22:12 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Announcements, Azur Lane, Keitai, Otaku, Plagiarism
Despite the naysayers claiming the game to be nothing but a superior copycat of Kantai Collection, China-made smartphone game Azur Lane has accumulated over 2 million players – though the title still has quite a way to go in terms of matching the popularity of games like Fate/Grand Order.
The announcement was unveiled via its official Twitter:
In addition, the first ever Azur Lane figure is currently being produced, which will star the lovely Atago wearing her skimpy bikini:
The figure will be available at Winter Wonder Festival 2018.
I'm really enjoying Azur Lane, it's not as grind intensive as Kancolle and has actual gameplay.