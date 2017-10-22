RSSChannel

Azur Lane Tops 2 Million Players

AzurLane-Atago-Figure-Production-3

Despite the naysayers claiming the game to be nothing but a superior copycat of Kantai Collection, China-made smartphone game Azur Lane has accumulated over 2 million players – though the title still has quite a way to go in terms of matching the popularity of games like Fate/Grand Order.

The announcement was unveiled via its official Twitter:

AzurLane-2Million-Tweet

AzurLane-2Million-Tweet-Visual

In addition, the first ever Azur Lane figure is currently being produced, which will star the lovely Atago wearing her skimpy bikini:

AzurLane-Atago-Figure-Production-1

AzurLane-Atago-Figure-Production-3

AzurLane-Atago-Figure-Production-2

AzurLane-Atago-Figure-Production-4

AzurLane-Atago-Figure-Production-6

AzurLane-Atago-Figure-Production-5

AzurLane-Atago-Figure-Production-7

AzurLane-Atago-Figure-Production-8

The figure will be available at Winter Wonder Festival 2018.



