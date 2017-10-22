Affect 3D Futanari Animations Vast in Abundance
Affect 3D‘s repertoire of fabulous futanari-themed animations may prove to be an effective way for enthusiasts to get their fix considering how uncommon futanari is in ero-anime, with quite a varied selection on offer bound to pique the interests of potential buyers.
Dickgirl Paradise Part 3 The Robbery:
The 3rd part of Dickgirl Paradise revolves around infamous cat burglar “The Kitten” as she breaks into a woman’s apartment, with the sneaky thief soon learning that crime does indeed pay (although not in the way she expected).
The 2nd part of Temple of Memories has continued to utilize its Egyptian theme to provide buyers with some heated futanari girl-on-girl action, perfect for those with a penchant for dark-skinned women.
Erin and Vikki V: After School Activities:
Some rambunctious activities of the after school sort serve as the focus of “Erin and Vikki V: After School Activities”, with series heroines Erin and Vikki naturally getting caught up in an abundance of perverted situations.
All Our Secrets features the innocent maiden Mari being introduced to the wide world of sex by her friend Marcella, though the girl’s newfound lusts have been put to the test as Marcella makes quite the request at a nightclub.
All perverted animations are available for purchase via Affect3D’s official website now.