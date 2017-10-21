Top 10 Anime PMs Japanese Would Vote For
Date: Oct 21, 2017
The anime and manga characters that voters of this latest ranking believe would be the best suited to leading the wonderful land of Nippon have been selected (criteria undetermined), naturally resulting in one supreme leader securing his rightful position at first place.
1. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)
2. Tatsuya Shiba (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei)
3. Kousaku Shima (Kachou Kousaku Shima)
4. Keigo Atobe (Prince of Tennis)
5. Shinichi Kudou (Detective Conan)
6. Kankichi Ryotsu (Kochikame)
7. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)
8. Koro-sensei (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)
10. Hidetoshi Dekisugi (Doraemon)
I vote for gintoki...
He is the representation of the 90% male in JAPANESE!!!
He has them ALL:
- Dead fish eyes in old man
- sugar craving
- NEET POWER 1million
- SAMURAI spirt!
- a big fat jerk!
- he represent the nation of all alpha males!