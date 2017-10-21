The anime and manga characters that voters of this latest ranking believe would be the best suited to leading the wonderful land of Nippon have been selected (criteria undetermined), naturally resulting in one supreme leader securing his rightful position at first place.

The ranking:



1. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

2. Tatsuya Shiba (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei)

3. Kousaku Shima (Kachou Kousaku Shima)

4. Keigo Atobe (Prince of Tennis)

5. Shinichi Kudou (Detective Conan)

6. Kankichi Ryotsu (Kochikame)

7. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

8. Koro-sensei (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)

9. Naruto (Naruto)

10. Hidetoshi Dekisugi (Doraemon)