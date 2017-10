Diehard otaku may no doubt feel nostalgic over the 2nd season of Shinryaku Ika Musume finally coming westward, blessing the adorably hilarious series with an English dub and yet more of its awful squid-based puns that watchers may have loved (or hated) about the first season.

A PV of the pun-packed English dub:

The 2nd season of Ika Musume will arrive stateside on November 28th.