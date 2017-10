So You Still Think 3D Is Better Than 2D?

K-ON!’s nekomimi wearing guitarist Nakano Azusa has obtained a perverse pantsu-laden cosplay, bound to earn attention from the anime’s creepy otaku demographic whilst sullying the pure girl’s innocence into the bargain.

Sankaku Complex's JavaScript is blocked. Parts of the site may not function. You may need to whitelist *.sankakucomplex.com.