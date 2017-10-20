TMA Nier: Automata AV Announced

Diehard fanatics of the revered Nier: Automata will no doubt be overjoyed to know that famed anime/video game porn parody producer TMA are in the process of creating a Nier: Automata cosplay AV, leaving many to hope that the main actress’s bottom will be able to compete with 2B‘s incomparable posterior.

TMA made the announcement by way of their Twitter, additionally giving would-be buyers a nice little tidbit of main heroine 2B:

While TMA mentioned in the post that they were not allowed to yet reveal who would be playing 2B, many have already figured out that AV actress Honoka Mihara is likely assuming the role due to her tweet revealing herself dressed as 2B:

An exact released date has not been specified for the sexy AV.