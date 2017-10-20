Snow Miku 2018 Winning Design Announced

The winning entry for the annual Snow Miku design contest has been announced, with 2018’s design seemingly taking on a shrine maiden theme, a fitting idea considering how widely worshiped Hatsune Miku has become around the world.

Snow Miku 2018’s winning design, along with a new illustration:

The previous six finalists:

Snow Miku 2018 will take place from February 5th to February 12th.