Snow Miku 2018 Winning Design Announced
- Date: Oct 20, 2017 18:54 JST
The winning entry for the annual Snow Miku design contest has been announced, with 2018’s design seemingly taking on a shrine maiden theme, a fitting idea considering how widely worshiped Hatsune Miku has become around the world.
Snow Miku 2018’s winning design, along with a new illustration:
The previous six finalists:
Snow Miku 2018 will take place from February 5th to February 12th.
No.6 is my favorite.