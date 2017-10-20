Inuyashiki “One Piece Otaku Are Killers!”
Sad old man anime Inuyashiki has been rather blatantly advertising Jump franchises such as One Piece and Gantz, a move that some may believe to take away from the abundance of emotionally impactful (and gory) scenes present in the episode – not to mention the fact that the series has a deranged otaku as its main antagonist.
Omake:
“One Piece Otaku Are Killers!”
Rather then being killers, they are mentally ill. But being mentally ill and fuckin extraterrestrial terminator both makes a killer.
This is hardcore torture porn. Love it.