DOA 5: Last Round Halloween DLC Revealing As Ever
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Oct 20, 2017 04:39 JST
- Tags: Dead or Alive, DLC, Fighting Games, Halloween, Image Gallery, Oppai, Tecmo Koei
Supposedly the last batch of Halloween DLC has arrived to the wallet-intensive Dead or Alive 5: Last Round (as it was previously announced that the game’s DLC releases are coming to an end), providing some final spooky outfits for the title’s attractive women in addition to its less attention-grabbing males (for once).