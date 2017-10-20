Azur Lane Dakimakura Covers Especially Tantalizing
- Date: Oct 20, 2017 04:07 JST
So astronomically popular has mobile game Azur Lane become that it has already started gaining illustrations for potential dakimakura covers (in addition to an actual purchasable one), with such goods serving as proof that the copycat franchise might soon eclipse its inspiration.
A handful of the saucy dakimakura illustrations:
The purchasable dakimakura cover:
It can be bought online now.