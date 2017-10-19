Missile Crisis Manga “For When North Korea Attacks”

With the threat of North Korea sending yet more missiles overhead (or possibly even at Japan) still being pumped up by the powers that be, the prefectural government of Hokkaido has sought to inform the public on what to do in such a crisis by utilizing the one medium they believe would attract the most attention – an overly moe manga.

While Japan has long taught children and adults alike what to do during such disasters, Hokkaido believed using a colorful manga would aid in spreading the word:

Manabu Yamamoto, the manga’s illustrator, also shared the informative piece via his Twitter:

The manga has been distributed via the Hokkaido Prefectural Government’s official website as a digital pamphlet.