Funimation on Simuldubs "Harder Than You Think!"

Funimation-Simuldubs-HeroAcademia-Extra-1

Funimation-Simuldubs-HeroAcademia-Extra-2

Funimation-Simuldubs-HeroAcademia-Extra-3

The latest episode of Funimation’s “Inside the Episode” series for Boku no Hero Academia has once again seen to them trying to earn the pity of their fans as they describe the difficulties behind translating and localizing an anime, with the task of adding in completely new dialogue apparently being quite taxing.

The “behind the scenes” extra, along with a mirror link:

A reddit thread addressing this video attracted the attention of Funimation itself, providing a statement that will no doubt infuriate many considering the liberties they have been taking with dubs lately:

Funimation-Reddit-Thread-Response



    Comment by Rya
    01:58 19/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    "My job is hard!" That's why you get paid, dumbfuck. Or not because you suck.

