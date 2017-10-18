Yoko Taro: “I Want to Make An Adult Movie!”

The ever odd Yoko Taro (director of the successful Nier: Automata) has unveiled in a recent Famitsu interview that at some point he would like to produce an adult video – what kind of weird and salacious content he might have planned for this can only be guessed at.

The exact quote from the interview that took place at the SEA Summit in Singapore from October 12th to October 13th:

Q: Yoko Taro-san, you’ve touched up on video games, novels, and stage plays, so what form of media would you like to work on next? Yoko Taro: I think this may be off-putting, but I’d like to make an adult video. I think of it as something I’d like to at least make once in my lifetime.

Yoko Taro also addressed a variety of other questions regarding potential new projects, most of which he answered with requiring money to do them (in addition to saying that he would “ruin” a Nier: Automata sequel):

Q: Yoko Taro-san, have you ever thought about making a movie based on a game? Yoko Taro: I’ve thought about it before, but it would require money, so first and foremost I’d like to find someone with money. Q: What about the next Drakengard title? Yoko Taro: I believe this one goes to the Square Enix producer who is over there, if the producer says he’ll give me money then I’ll make it anytime. Q: What if you were to make the next NieR title? Yoko Taro: I think I’d imagine a NieR: Automata sequel that everyone is thinking about, then make something that is not that. I’m going to ruin it, is what I’m thinking.

Naturally, the specifics regarding what this AV would be about or whether he meant an animation or “live action” has not been mentioned.