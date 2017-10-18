The anime characters (mostly antagonists it seems) that like to talk big but end up losing or dying sometime during the series have been ranked, leaving one downtrodden character to secure first place even though he’s a good guy.

The ranking:



1. Yamcha (Dragon Ball Z)

2. Buggy the Clown (One Piece)

3. Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z)

4. Jerid Messa (Gundam Zeta)

5. Jagi (Hokuto no Ken)

6. Patrick Colasour (Gundam 00)

7. Corporal Giroro (Keroro Gunsou)

8. Suzuki (Yu Yu Hakusho)

9. Bellamy (One Piece)

10. Heart-sama (Hokuto no Ken)