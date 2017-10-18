Schoolground Fantasy Malevolently Monstrous

Etching Edge have added to the pile of erotic side-scrolling action games with Schoolground Fantasy, a perverted contribution to the eroge community that pits a well-loved teacher against a horde of monsters and playing out as well as those experienced with such eroge can expect.

Players take on the role of Yuriko-sensei and are tasked with felling the grotesque monsters that invaded her school, additionally helping students when she can but only after players are content with subjecting her to the lust of the game’s numerous monstrosities.

The fairly buggy Schoolground Fantasy is available for purchase now.