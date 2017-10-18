Blue Reflection PC Mod “Has All The Lewd Angles”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Oct 18, 2017 20:24 JST
- Tags: Exhibitionism, Gust, Mods, Oshiri, Pantsu, PC Gaming, Schoolgirls, Seifuku
Yet another scandalous PC mod has emerged for relatively boring RPG Blue Reflection, this time giving players better access to the girl’s pantsu by way of some perverted camera angles and even allowing them to put the girls in different poses – certain to aid in making the RPG more exciting.
Screenshots of the sexy mod in action:
Blue Reflection can be bought up for PC now.
PC is a mistake, Atlus is right.