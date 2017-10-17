Top 10 Anime Characters – NewType, November 2017
- Date: Oct 17, 2017 05:06 JST
- Tags: Fate/stay night, NewType, Rankings, Shingeki no Kyojin, Sword Art Online, Touken Ranbu
NewType’s monthly character rankings are back once again for the month of November, unveiling the lucky ladies and lads chosen by voters and likely shocking no one as the most popular franchises seize the top spots.
1. Saber (Fate/stay night)
2. Asuna (Sword Art Online)
3. Mikasa Ackerman (Shingeki no Kyojin)
4. Yumeko Jabami (Kakegurui)
5. Selesia Upitiria (Re:Creators)
6. Serval (Kemono Friends)
7. Sakura Kinomoto (Cardcaptor Sakura)
8. Jeanne d’Arc (Fate/Apocrypha)
9. Sakura Matou (Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works)
10. Hitagi Senjougahara (Monogatari)
1. Horikawa Kunihiro (Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu)
2. Kirito (Sword Art Online)
3. Levi (Shingeki no Kyojin)
4. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)
5. Char Aznable (Gundam: the Origin)
6. Izuminokami Kanesada (Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu)
7. Eren Yeager (Shingeki no Kyojin)
8. Archer (Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works)
9. Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)
10. Azazel (Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul)