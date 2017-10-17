NewType’s monthly character rankings are back once again for the month of November, unveiling the lucky ladies and lads chosen by voters and likely shocking no one as the most popular franchises seize the top spots.

The female ranking:



1. Saber (Fate/stay night)

2. Asuna (Sword Art Online)

3. Mikasa Ackerman (Shingeki no Kyojin)

4. Yumeko Jabami (Kakegurui)

5. Selesia Upitiria (Re:Creators)

6. Serval (Kemono Friends)

7. Sakura Kinomoto (Cardcaptor Sakura)

8. Jeanne d’Arc (Fate/Apocrypha)

9. Sakura Matou (Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works)

10. Hitagi Senjougahara (Monogatari)

The male ranking:



1. Horikawa Kunihiro (Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu)

2. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

3. Levi (Shingeki no Kyojin)

4. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

5. Char Aznable (Gundam: the Origin)

6. Izuminokami Kanesada (Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu)

7. Eren Yeager (Shingeki no Kyojin)

8. Archer (Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works)

9. Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)

10. Azazel (Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul)