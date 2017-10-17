Imouto Sae Ireba Ii Unexpected Yuri Anime
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Oct 17, 2017 05:22 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Image Gallery, Imouto Sae Ireba Ii, Oppai, Pantsu, Silver Link, Yuri
The “inexcusably grotesque” Imouto Sae Ireba Ii has shocked many with its 2nd broadcast as it has introduced some highly sensuous girl-on-girl action, certainly proving some individuals wrong in thinking the series would merely be all about the “sickening imouto fetish”.
Omake:
*Sees pics from 2 to 5*
Are you sure this is a show about imoutos and not about really hot traps?