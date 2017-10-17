RSSChannel

Creepy Anti-Theft Eye: “Umbrella Thieves Beware”

AntiTheft-Umbrella-Eye-Marker-1

AntiTheft-Umbrella-Eye-Marker-2

A useful new tool has been accruing notoriety on Twitter as it is meant to deter would-be thieves from taking umbrellas that are not theirs, the baleful glare of an inanimate ocular accoutrerment apparently trumping the social opprobrium of umbrella thieving, a specialty of Tokyo.

The tweet, earning over 35,000 retweets and 59,000 likes within the span of two days:

AntiTheft-Umbrella-Eye-Marker-6

I made this marker for preventing the theft of our plastic umbrellas! The eye usually appears to be drowsy, but when wrapped around the handle of an umbrella it opens wide and protects the umbrella. Flawless!

AntiTheft-Umbrella-Eye-Marker-1

AntiTheft-Umbrella-Eye-Marker-2

AntiTheft-Umbrella-Eye-Marker-3

AntiTheft-Umbrella-Eye-Marker-4

AntiTheft-Umbrella-Eye-Marker-5

The product’s creator claimed that he made the spooky item (in addition to a blue-eyed variant) solely by way of a hobby but is currently considering whether he’d be willing to sell them – if some enterprising knave doesn’t steal the idea as well as all the umbrellas they can carry.



