NewType-November-2017-Anime-Ranking-4

The anime community has once again determined the most popular shows of the month with NewType’s November issue, revealing that fujoshi can still prove threatening in numbers as one sword boy anime reigns over the ranking.

The ranking:


1. Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu

NewType-November-2017-Anime-Ranking-1

2. One Piece

NewType-November-2017-Anime-Ranking-2

3. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

NewType-November-2017-Anime-Ranking-3

4. Made in Abyss

NewType-November-2017-Anime-Ranking-4

5. Re:Creators

NewType-November-2017-Anime-Ranking-5

6. Boku no Hero Academia

NewType-November-2017-Anime-Ranking-6

7. Ahogirl

NewType-November-2017-Anime-Ranking-7

8. Fate/Apocrypha

NewType-November-2017-Anime-Ranking-8

9. Shingeki no Bahamut Virgin Soul

NewType-November-2017-Anime-Ranking-9

10. Senki Zesshou Symphogear AXZ

NewType-November-2017-Anime-Ranking-10



