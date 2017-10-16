Top 10 Anime of November 2017, According to NewType
- Tags: Made in Abyss, NewType, One Piece, Rankings, Shingeki no Kyojin, Touken Ranbu
The anime community has once again determined the most popular shows of the month with NewType’s November issue, revealing that fujoshi can still prove threatening in numbers as one sword boy anime reigns over the ranking.
2. One Piece
3. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2
5. Re:Creators
7. Ahogirl
9. Shingeki no Bahamut Virgin Soul
10. Senki Zesshou Symphogear AXZ