The anime community has once again determined the most popular shows of the month with NewType’s November issue, revealing that fujoshi can still prove threatening in numbers as one sword boy anime reigns over the ranking.

The ranking:



1. Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu

2. One Piece

3. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

4. Made in Abyss

5. Re:Creators

6. Boku no Hero Academia

7. Ahogirl

8. Fate/Apocrypha

9. Shingeki no Bahamut Virgin Soul

10. Senki Zesshou Symphogear AXZ