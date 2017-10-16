New Granblue Fantasy Anime Announced

Popular mobile game Granblue Fantasy (which has likely been surpassed by Fate/Grand Order and Azur Lane) will be obtaining a new anime sometime in the future, an announcement that may be met with mixed results considering the questionable quality of the first season.

The anime’s official Twitter announced the news, though it was initially revealed via a special broadcast on AbemaTV:

Nothing else was revealed about the new anime, such as whether it will be a continuation of the previous series or when it will air.