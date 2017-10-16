Fate/Stay Night Heaven’s Feel Posters Pure Quality
Oct 16, 2017
Some observant fans have taken notice of the posters present at select theaters for the recently debuted Fate/Stay Night Heaven’s Feel movie, boasting a level of quality that some may regard as the aftermath of a fully-used budget.
The questionable posters, which were sketched by Fate/stay night’s seiyuu at an event:
Not all theaters apparently had the works of art on display, so only a lucky few got to witness them up close.
Considering they were drawn by the voice actors, not the character designer or the animators, the quality is acceptable. I am sure their fans enjoy these more than some generic poster.
Also, watched the film on Saturday, and it is gorgeous Ufotable quality.
