Some observant fans have taken notice of the posters present at select theaters for the recently debuted Fate/Stay Night Heaven’s Feel movie, boasting a level of quality that some may regard as the aftermath of a fully-used budget.

The questionable posters, which were sketched by Fate/stay night’s seiyuu at an event:

Not all theaters apparently had the works of art on display, so only a lucky few got to witness them up close.