Tooru Hagakure Cosplay by Sheila Utterly Transparent
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Oct 15, 2017 21:04 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Hero Academia, Image Gallery, Photoshop, Twitter, USA
Western cosplayer Sheila has been amassing notoriety on social media for her rather accurate cosplay of Boku no Hero Academia’s invisible Tooru Hagakure, which has made hordes of people unfamiliar with the power of Photoshop question her in regards to how she managed to pull the impressive feat off.
The astoundingly invisible cosplay: