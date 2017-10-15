The Sankaku App’s Android edition is now at 2.8, fixing many bugs and stripping all third party tracking, with literally yuge developments in the offing for the next version and its accompanying black project.

The improvements:

Analytics: All third party tracking has been removed.

Navigation: The navigation between sublists has been improved.

Saved searches: An issue which could cause blank saved searches was dealt with.

Bug fixes: Several crash bugs have been fixed.

Code freshening: Updated Android SDK and some libraries.

The update is available for all editions of the Android app: Black, White and Idol. The iOS edition is as ever lagging slightly.

As usual, any question, suggestion, complaint or comment are welcome!