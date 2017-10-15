Nutaku’s October Thrills Quite The Sweet Treat

With the oncoming arrival of Halloween, a variety of lascivious eroge filled to the brim with all sorts of Halloween-themed women have been made available courtesy of Nutaku, a delectable treat that any eroge enthusiast will likely find most sweet.

The wild and witchy Girlish Grimoire Littlewitch Romanesque allows players to take on the role of a formidable Archmage, tasked with instructing his cute female pupils in the ways of mysticism, as well as a lesson in love (of course).

NEKO-NIN ExHeart:

Two delightful demi-human ninjas (or cat-girls rather) have traveled far and wide to become the loyal pets of their next master (the amorous player) in NEKO-NIN ExHeart, certain to be quite the dream scenario as the feline cuties need satisfaction from entering into heat.

Karmasutra:

Karmasutra utilizes the overly common plot of waking up in a foreign world but adds the sexy twist of being able to summon seductive monster girls, along with other RPG concepts.