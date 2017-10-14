Chinese messaging app WeChat has come under fire after its translation function was discovered to translate the word “black foreigner” into “nigger”, causing a mass triggering and reaffirming that the quality levels of Chinese products are off the charts as usual.

Shanghai “theater guru” Ann James was apparently the one who happened upon this egregious translation error, with the app translating “heilaowai” (a neutral term meaning “black foreigner”), but apparently only when combined with other certain words as seen below:

After being bombarded with censure decrying the company as wicked and racist, WeChat apologized for the mistake and immediately fixed the issue – in regards to how the translator made such a grievous error, a WeChat spokesperson claimed that it is constantly being upgraded and tuned so as to ensure better accuracy, having perhaps been made a little too accurate given typical Chinese attitudes to Africans.