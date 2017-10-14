Top 10 Most Enjoyable Summer 2017 Anime
Now that most of the anime from the summer line-up has concluded, anime fans have reflected back on the shows they believe to have been the most enjoyable, a reward being doled out to a series revolving around a dumb banana-obsessed girl.
1. Aho Girl
2. New Game!!
3. Gamers!
4. Kakegurui
5. Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e
8 (tie). Isekai Shokudou
8 (tie). Knights & Magic
10 (tie). Ballroom e Youkoso
10 (tie). Touken Ranbu
A female Astolfo? BURN IT WITH FIRE!!!
Gamers! was not enjoyable. That shit was a mess.