Top 10 Most Enjoyable Summer 2017 Anime

Top10-Enjoyable-Summer-Anime-2017-9

Now that most of the anime from the summer line-up has concluded, anime fans have reflected back on the shows they believe to have been the most enjoyable, a reward being doled out to a series revolving around a dumb banana-obsessed girl.

The ranking:


1. Aho Girl

Top10-Enjoyable-Summer-Anime-2017-1

2. New Game!!

Top10-Enjoyable-Summer-Anime-2017-2

3. Gamers!

Top10-Enjoyable-Summer-Anime-2017-3

4. Kakegurui

Top10-Enjoyable-Summer-Anime-2017-4

5. Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e

Top10-Enjoyable-Summer-Anime-2017-5

6. Fate/Apocrypha

Top10-Enjoyable-Summer-Anime-2017-6

7. Princess Principal

Top10-Enjoyable-Summer-Anime-2017-7

8 (tie). Isekai Shokudou

Top10-Enjoyable-Summer-Anime-2017-8

8 (tie). Knights & Magic

Top10-Enjoyable-Summer-Anime-2017-9

10 (tie). Ballroom e Youkoso

Top10-Enjoyable-Summer-Anime-2017-10

10 (tie). Touken Ranbu

Top10-Enjoyable-Summer-Anime-2017-11



    2 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:55 14/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    A female Astolfo? BURN IT WITH FIRE!!!

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:57 14/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Gamers! was not enjoyable. That shit was a mess.

