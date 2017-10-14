Top 10 Most Enjoyable Summer 2017 Anime

Now that most of the anime from the summer line-up has concluded, anime fans have reflected back on the shows they believe to have been the most enjoyable, a reward being doled out to a series revolving around a dumb banana-obsessed girl.

The ranking:



1. Aho Girl

2. New Game!!

3. Gamers!

4. Kakegurui

5. Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e

6. Fate/Apocrypha

7. Princess Principal

8 (tie). Isekai Shokudou

8 (tie). Knights & Magic

10 (tie). Ballroom e Youkoso

10 (tie). Touken Ranbu