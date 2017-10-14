RSSChannel

Grape-kun, the 21-year-old Humboldt penguin that had seemingly fallen in love with a cardboard standee of Kemono Friend’s Hululu, has unfortunately passed away, throwing the Internet into chaos as they wept for the adorably innocent animal.

Shortly after announcing the “Autumn Grape Festival” that would be held in honor of the unique penguin, Tobu Zoo stated that Grape-kun would not be in his enclosure until further notice due to his rapidly declining health – leaving fans to fear for the worst.

Unfortunately the rather old penguin eventually passed away, as announced by Tobu Zoo:

TobuZoo-Twitter-Grapekun-Passing

“Grape-kun the Humboldt penguin passed away yesterday. We sincerely thank everyone who has supported him up to now. Thank you also to Hululu, who watched over him until the very end. And thank you, Grape-kun, for all this time. Rest peacefully in heaven.”

Fans were left devastated by the event, as demonstrated by the wealth of fanart created to bid the cute critter farewell:

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-1

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-2

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-3

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-4

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-5

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-6

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-7

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-8

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-9

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-10

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-11

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-12

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-13

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-14

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-15

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-16

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-17

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-18

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-19

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-20

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-21

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-22

Grapekun-Hululu-Farewell-Illustrations-23



