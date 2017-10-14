Japan to US: “Why Do You Want Schezuan Sauce…?”

Japan has been desperately trying to understand why Americans have been obsessing over McDonald’s return of its “schezuan sauce” sauce-like product, due to it being featured popular Rick and Morty cartoon.

Part of the Rick and Morty episode where Rick goes on a tangent about the coveted condiment which was used to celebrate the release of Disney’s Mulan:

Being a highly revered western cartoon, thousands of fans aided in the effort to convince the fattening fast food provider to bring back the sauce, which they eventually did, but only in extremely limited quantities and at select locations – causing riots in which the police apparently had to get involved:

The savory chaos spread across news outlets far and wide, including Japanese morning news show Toku Da Ne as it attempted to piece the situation together:

All of this was, all are assured, entirely coincidental and not part of any organised viral marketing campaign orchestrated between the trashiest of American food and television.