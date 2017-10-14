The debut of the unique Inuyashiki has been earning praise for its older male protagonist (a rarity) as well as its odd premise of turning him into a deadly weapon; those who have read the manga however are already on the edge of their seats wondering if the author’s many over-the-top depictions of Trump will eventually make an appearance…

For those curious, the truly absurd Trump moment that occurs near the end of the manga can be viewed here.

The episode:

Omake: