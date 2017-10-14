Brittany Home Alone Really Jerks It

Yet another 3D CG futanari eroge has arrived courtesy of Affect3D entitled “Brittany Home Alone“, this time with the busty Brittany going at it alone (or rather, with the aid of players) on a masturbatory venture that will likely satiate those who prefer having a futanari to themselves rather than watching multiple ravage each other.

The game’s official description:

Brittany Home Alone is the latest 3DX game to be released exclusively at Affect3D.com. Join Brittany, a sexy, blond futanari dickgirl, as she spends the afternoon alone with her toys. Help her reach mind blowing orgasms with explosive cumshots as you grope her soft tits, stroke her hard cock, and pound her tight holes into ecstasy. Brittany Home Alone includes 6 positions, full camera control, original voice tracks, and future updates. It can be played on Android devices, as well as PC and Mac browsers.

The fully-voiced game offers a myriad of poses to put the seductive girl in as well as free camera movement; future updates may also bring additional content, giving buyers even more bang for their buck.

Feisty futanari eroge Brittany Home Alone can be acquired via Affect3dStore now.