The greatest combat-centric Shonen Jump franchises of all time have been decided by a few random voters on the internet, bound to start yet more pointless battles on forums worldwide as one rather ancient series acquires first place.

The ranking:



1. Dragon Ball

2. One Piece

3. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

4. The Prince of Tennis

5. Hunter x Hunter

6. Boku no Hero Academia

7. Hokuto no Ken

8. Naruto

9. Medaka Box

10. Bleach