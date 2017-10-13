RSSChannel

The greatest combat-centric Shonen Jump franchises of all time have been decided by a few random voters on the internet, bound to start yet more pointless battles on forums worldwide as one rather ancient series acquires first place.

1. Dragon Ball

Top10-ShonenJump-Battle-Manga-2017-1

2. One Piece

Top10-ShonenJump-Battle-Manga-2017-2

3. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Top10-ShonenJump-Battle-Manga-2017-3

4. The Prince of Tennis

Top10-ShonenJump-Battle-Manga-2017-4

5. Hunter x Hunter

Top10-ShonenJump-Battle-Manga-2017-5

6. Boku no Hero Academia

Top10-ShonenJump-Battle-Manga-2017-6

7. Hokuto no Ken

Top10-ShonenJump-Battle-Manga-2017-7

8. Naruto

Top10-ShonenJump-Battle-Manga-2017-8

9. Medaka Box

Top10-ShonenJump-Battle-Manga-2017-9

10. Bleach

Top10-ShonenJump-Battle-Manga-2017-10



