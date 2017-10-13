Sagisawa Cruelty The Epitome of Cruel

Erotic animator @OZ has once again subjected an anime maiden to the perversions of gross old men, with “Sagisawa Cruelty” forcing Sagisawa Fumika of IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls into a twisted dilemma that players will likely regard as another run-of-the-mill day for an idol.

The animation follows innocent idol Sagisawa Fumika being falsely accused of stealing a book as she is dragged into the back room of a bookstore, causing multiple men to mount her as “compensation” despite the fact that she (obviously) stole nothing.

Twisted individuals and otaku alike can indulge in the depravity of Sagisawa Cruelty now.