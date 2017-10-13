Sagisawa Cruelty The Epitome of Cruel
Erotic animator @OZ has once again subjected an anime maiden to the perversions of gross old men, with “Sagisawa Cruelty” forcing Sagisawa Fumika of IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls into a twisted dilemma that players will likely regard as another run-of-the-mill day for an idol.
The animation follows innocent idol Sagisawa Fumika being falsely accused of stealing a book as she is dragged into the back room of a bookstore, causing multiple men to mount her as “compensation” despite the fact that she (obviously) stole nothing.
Twisted individuals and otaku alike can indulge in the depravity of Sagisawa Cruelty now.
If that is the epitome of cruel, then what as are as109's or asanagi's works?
or something like euphoria?