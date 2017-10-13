Azur Lane “Now Has Custom Maid 3D 2 Models!”
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Oct 13, 2017 22:39 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Azur Lane, Custom Maid 3D, Eroge, Mods, Oppai, Simulation
The rapidly increasing popularity of Chinese Kantai Collection knockoff Azur Lane has already seen to Custom Maid 3D 2 users (an eroge featuring an abundance of customization options) making models of some of the game’s scantily clad girls, with the luscious Vampire being one who has received quite a few.
The succulent Vampire:
Only a portion of the many Vampire models: