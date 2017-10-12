Feminist Denounces Imouto Sae Ireba Ii: “Siscon = Rape!”

The first episode of Imouto Sae Ireba Ii has unsurprisingly been throwing viewers for a loop, though some individuals have been using the episode’s utterly bizarre first few minutes as a means to denounce otaku and their wicked fetishes.

One particular feminist who ecoriated the first episode at length used the anime’s odd intro as an excuse to label sister-loving otaku as disgusting rapists (even if most would probably never sully themselves with real women):

“Hey? Hey, y’know little sister (imouto) fetish anime? The ones about dudes (who have never had a sister) who wish they could make sweet, statutory rape to a young girl who’s dependent on them, never questions them, and provides for their every want? This is one of those.”

As might be expected of a feminist shrike devoid of a sense of humor and with an axe to grind against the “deplorably immoral” sister-loving fetish, the author goes on to decry the protagonist as being “a 20-year-old with a publishing contract who’s still wasting his time on completely unethical fetish porn”.

So “grotesque” was the introduction (even if clearly poking fun at the imouto fetish) that it prompted a further screed:

“The majority of the fetish material is actually front-loaded into that repugnant minute-and-a-half, while the rest of the episode involves a scintillating dinner party between Itsuki and his fellow writers. They’re all under 25 with multiple print publications and they whine about how hard it is to be full-time authors. I hate them. This also proves to be an opportunity for the show to tell us what women who aren’t little sisters are like! What’s even the point, right? Seriously, what is the point? You know the APA did a study on the damaging psychological effects of sexualizing young girls more than ten years ago? Oreimo hadn’t even poisoned the well yet. Anyway, they play a long word game that’s primarily an excuse to save on animation. They blew most of their time and money on the inter-dimensional panties, you see. Also, they all look twelve, because even when the show includes adult women it wants to infantalize them. P.S. Nominally calling the protagonist a freak/pervert doesn’t matter if you play out his sexually suggestive fetishes with the aim of arousing a very specific audience. Your series still reads like an aspirational guidebook for incestuous rapists, and it sucks.”

Many online have been quick to write off the series due to its outlandish introduction, assuming that it revolves solely around incest – comments online regarding the anime’s first episode: